Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $221.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

