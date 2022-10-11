Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 23.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Clorox by 140.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after buying an additional 101,449 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 51.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after buying an additional 242,651 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.25.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

