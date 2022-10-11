Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,021 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,021 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

