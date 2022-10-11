Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,734 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,003,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $145.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

