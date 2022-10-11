Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 530 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,743,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $219.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

