Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 560 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $219.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.60 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.