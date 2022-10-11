Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,038 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of DOC opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

