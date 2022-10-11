Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 748 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 790.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 81,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

