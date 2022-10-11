Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

