Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

