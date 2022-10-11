Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $8.43 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

