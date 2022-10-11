Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $101,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after buying an additional 7,523,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

ONB stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

