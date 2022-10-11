Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $102,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

IDV opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.