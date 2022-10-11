Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $105,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 44,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

