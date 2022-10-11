Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $110,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after buying an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $255.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.