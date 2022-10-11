Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $115,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy Stock Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -252.41 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.