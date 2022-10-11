Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $123,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,718 shares of company stock worth $2,668,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

