Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $125,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,784,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,248,000 after acquiring an additional 447,921 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 278.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60.

