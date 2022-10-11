Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $134,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

