Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $135,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.