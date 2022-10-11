Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $140,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.