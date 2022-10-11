Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 171,832 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $164.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

