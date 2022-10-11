Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $318.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

