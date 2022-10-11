Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $298.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.71 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

