Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 5.6 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Shares of CCL stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

