Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

LVS stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

