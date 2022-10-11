Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 871.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

INMD opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

