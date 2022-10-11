Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,945.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,605 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.