Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 4.3 %

BEP opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

