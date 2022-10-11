Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

