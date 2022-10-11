Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,554.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $219.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

