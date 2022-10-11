Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Rollins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

