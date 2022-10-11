Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

VAC opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.