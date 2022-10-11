Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

H&R Block Price Performance

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

