Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 6,995 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $62,648,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

