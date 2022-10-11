Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 7,953 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Stephens decreased their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

