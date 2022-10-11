Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,441,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,713,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,576,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,472,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

