Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $139,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

