Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Ameren by 11.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Ameren by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Ameren by 15.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 816,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,759,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEE opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

