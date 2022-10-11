Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $230.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

