Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares in the company, valued at $42,009,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares in the company, valued at $42,009,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,719 shares of company stock worth $3,893,279. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

PSMT opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.71.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

