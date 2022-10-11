Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

