Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

