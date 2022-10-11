Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

