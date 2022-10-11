Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93,563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of Veracyte worth $58,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 293,235 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Veracyte by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Veracyte by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,693,000 after buying an additional 100,221 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

