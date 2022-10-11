Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Barclays lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

