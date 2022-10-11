Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 100,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

