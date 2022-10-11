Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

