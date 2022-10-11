Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 171,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 221,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.