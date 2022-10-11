VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,184,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VICI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.